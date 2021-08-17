Mumbai: City-based actress files molestation complaint, interior designer booked

An interior designer has been booked for allegedly molesting a Mumbai-based actress

A Mumbai-based actress has alleged that an interior designer molested her after she had had a spat with him over his work at her apartment in the city. Based on her complaint, Oshiwara Police have booked the said interior designer, but are yet to proceed with the arrest. The actress, who has mostly worked in South Indian movies, claimed the man had "threatened her."

Details

Both parties had an altercation over work last month

The case dates back to last month. As per media reports, the complainant had given the accused a contract to design her Andheri apartment. When she went to check the development in the first week of July, she was not satisfied with the work. Thereafter, both parties had an altercation, during which the accused allegedly used expletives and threw her out of the apartment.

Quote

Speaking to news agency ANI, the police said, "The actress went to see the work in her new apartment in Andheri, but she did not like what she saw. She then confronted the designer about the shoddy work quality." "An altercation broke out between the two," after which "the designer (used) indecent abusive words against the actress and started pushing her, then threatened her."

Information

The accused had apparently 'threatened' her against approaching the cops

Police told media portals they were going to conduct thorough investigations/inquiries before making an arrest. But they have already registered a case against the accused, under Sections 354, 504, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The 35-year-old actress stated that the delay in filing the complaint was because the man had threatened her against going to the police.

Similar

In March, a Marathi actress had faced similar ordeal

Earlier, in March this year, a Marathi film actress had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a man for harassing her in Mumbai. Both parties had been involved in a brawl during which the accused, allegedly in an inebriated state, had pushed and slapped her. After medical tests confirmed he was drunk, charges of assault and drunk driving were slapped on him.