Mumbai rains: Boulder crash kills five of family in Thane

Mumbai and other regions in Maharashtra are facing heavy rains

Five members of a family were killed on Monday after a boulder rolled down and crashed on their home due to incessant rains in Thane city, while seven people were feared drowned at separate places in Maharashtra as Mumbai reeled under downpour for the second day. The India Meteorological Department sounded a red alert for Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan region.

Boulder incident

The boulder incident claimed the lives of three minors

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said, "The boulder incident took place in the evening in Gholai Nagar, where five people, a husband-wife duo and their three minor children were buried alive." The bodies were retrieved from the debris by search and rescue personnel. "Two children were rescued after the incident. The deceased were from the same family," he said.

Details

Residents of other houses in the vicinity have been shifted

Kadam said that the boulder crashed on a house in a chawl, trapping its seven occupants, all from the same family. Children, aged five and 18, were rescued. The deceased were identified as Prabhu Sudam Yadav (45), Vidhavatidevi Yadav (40), Ravikisan (12) Simaran (10), and Sandhya (3). People have been shifted from the houses in the vicinity as a precautionary measure, he added.

Information

Compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for each deceased announced

State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the Thane Guardian Minister, visited the site of the boulder crash and later announced a compensation of five lakh rupees to each of the deceased. He also visited the two injured siblings in the hospital.

Rain accidents

Other accidents reported around Mumbai city

Thane district also continued to face the fury of incessant rains through the day with four persons feared drowned in swollen water bodies, officials said. A release from the district administration said one Surya Rajput, a resident of Mansarovar in Navi Mumbai, was washed away in a river in Sahapur, while 19-year-old Jubed Ansari met a similar fate in Chavindra in Bhiwandi town.

Further details

Over 25 villages have been cut off

The release said the railway bridge in Vashind was submerged and 25 villages were cut off, while the condition of a bridge in Khadipar in Bhiwandi and Runde in Murbad were similar. Water entered a godown in Mumbra where goats were kept for Bakri Eid celebrations, leading to the death of 15 animals while 14 were saved. Masunda lake in Thane city also overflowed.

Mumbai

Eastern Mumbai recorded 90.65 mm rainfall in last 24 hours

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains for the last couple of days. The torrential rains over the weekend claimed 30 lives in the metropolis. The eastern suburbs of Mumbai recorded 90.65 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, as compared to 48.88 mm rainfall in the island city and 51.89 mm rainfall in western suburbs, a BMC official said.