Three feared drowned in Raigad; Mumbai under red alert

Torrential rains over the weekend claimed 30 lives in Mumbai

Three people were feared drowned following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday. The IMD has sounded a 'red alert' for Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan region, predicting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours. Mumbai and its neighboring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad have been witnessing heavy rains since the last couple of days.

Information

Torrential rains over the weekend claimed 30 lives

The torrential rains over the weekend claimed 30 lives in the metropolis. On Monday, the Raigad disaster management department said three people were feared drowned at separate places in the district.

Victims

Names of the three people who are missing

One Suresh Koli (42) went for fishing in the Arabian Sea on a small boat that capsized in the waters. Efforts were on to trace Koli. Besides, one Pradeep Joshi (28) was missing after he ventured into the Poshir river in Karjat taluka, while another person, Deepaksing Thakur (24), was missing after he went for a swim in the Poyanje dam in Panvel taluka.

Warning

'Red alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg

Meanwhile, the IMD in an updated forecast on Monday afternoon issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region and also for Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur over the next 24 hours. It also sounded an 'orange alert' for the above-mentioned districts from July 20 to July 23.

Information

Heavy rains expected at isolated places in the state

The IMD also issued an 'orange alert' for Nashik on Monday and said the rest of the state is expected to receive heavy rains at isolated places and also light to moderate showers on the next five days.

Landslide

Earlier, heavy rains caused landslide in Raigad

From June 1 till date, Raigad has recorded an average rainfall of 1,870.3 mm

Earlier, heavy rains caused a landslide in Raigad district on Monday, but there was no report of any casualty. The district recorded an average rainfall of 186.51 mm in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Monday, they said. A landslide occurred on Dighi-Mangaon Road in Kudgaon village on Monday, but there was no casualty, officials said.

Landslide

Three-four houses were damaged due to landslide on Sunday

On Sunday also, a landslide took place at Rajpuri village in Murud taluka. While there was no casualty, three-four houses were damaged, they said, adding that 24 people from five families were shifted to a safer place. As per the Raigad Irrigation Department, the Pundalika, Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Gadhi rivers in the district were flowing below their danger marks.

Rainfall

Raigad has recorded 1,870.3 mm average rainfall since June 1

In the last 24 hours, Raigad's Murud recorded 270 mm rain, Matheran-268.40 mm, Khalapur-195 mm, Mangaon-207 mm, Alibaug-123 mm, Roha-202 mm, Pen-180 mm, Sudhagad-166 mm, Poladpur-122 mm, Mhasala-159 mm, Uran-151 mm Shrivardhan-163 mm, Karjat-194.60 mm, and Tala-210 mm. From June 1 till date, Raigad recorded an average rainfall of 1,870.3 mm, 499 mm more than the rainfall during the same period last year.