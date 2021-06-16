Man arrested for cheating by offering roles in films

A cheating case was registered by the police and the accused has been arrested

A 47-year-old man has been arrested by the Cyber Police Station of the Mumbai crime branch for cheating a businessman of Rs. 32.69 lakh by offering a lead role to his daughter in a film, a police official said on Tuesday. "The accused Apurva Davda alias Rishi Shroff, a resident of Ahmedabad, was arrested from Khalapur in Raigad district on June 10," he said.

Incident

Accused had sent bulk messages about requirement for child actors

"Davda, who also has a past criminal record, had sent bulk messages about the requirement for child actors for a certain film," the official further said. He offered the main role to the daughter of the complainant, who is in the aircraft spare parts business, and allegedly took around Rs. 32.69 lakh for this favor.

Cheating

Davda allegedly cheated 80 persons with the same modus operandi

Later, the businessman realized that Davda had cheated some other people by making similar promises and approached the police. A cheating case was registered and Davda was arrested. Besides other material, six duplicate passports including three of himself were recovered from his possession. "Davda had allegedly cheated at least 80 persons with the same modus operandi for over Rs. 2 crore," the official said.

Incident

A similar case of cheating was reported in Delhi

The official also said that a probe is underway. In a similar incident, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Delhi last week for allegedly duping over Rs. 4 lakh from a senior citizen in Delhi's Rani Bagh by promising to cast him in a movie under a renowned production company. The accused admitted to have cheated a few other people in the same way.