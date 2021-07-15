Mumbai cop seen feeding cake to history-sheeter on latter's birthday

The incident took place around two weeks back at a housing society in Jogeshwari, where the history-sheeter resides

A video has gone viral on social media showing a senior inspector posted at a police station in Mumbai's suburban Jogeshwari feeding a piece of cake to a local history-sheeter as part of the latter's birthday celebration in a housing society. A police official confirmed that the incident took place around two weeks back at the housing society in Jogeshwari, where the history-sheeter resides.

Video

The history-sheeter was earlier booked in multiple criminal cases

"The history-sheeter, Danish Sheikh, was earlier booked in multiple criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, and he had been arrested by Jogeshwari Police in the past," he said. The 15-second video shows Senior Inspector Mahendra Nerleikar, in police uniform, feeding a piece of cake to Danish on the latter's birthday being celebrated at the office of the housing society.

Incident

Nerleikar claims he didn't know Danish was at the party

When asked about the incident, Nerleikar said, "It is an old video. I had gone to that housing society to see some demolition work going on, but some senior citizens there insisted that I visit the society office." "I went there, but I was not aware that Danish was also present there with a cake," he said.

Not aware of the video, will check and comment: DCP

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X) Mahesh Reddy said, "I am not aware of the video that went viral, I will surely check and then comment on it."