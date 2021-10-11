Top 10 most-watched TV shows by Indians on OTT platforms

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 11, 2021, 12:30 am

Most-watched TV shows in India

During the COVID-19-induced lockdown, being caged in our homes 24/7 led us to explore many things in life, and one of them is streaming movies and TV shows online on OTT platforms. Hundreds of TV shows and movies hit our screens every week, but some of them have been trending of late because of unique content. Here are the most-watched TV shows this month.

'Only Murders in the Building': Most-watched TV show by Indians

Streaming service guide platform JustWatch has published the latest data for most-watched TV shows and Only Murders in the Building tops the list this month. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, this American mystery-comedy television series stars Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, and Amy Ryan. The show—available on Disney+ Hotstar in India—ranked No.1 for being the most-watched television show by Indians.

Hwang Dong-hyuk's 'Squid Game' comes second on most-watched list

Bagging the second spot on the list is the Korean drama series Squid Game. Directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the series stars Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, and Lee Jung-jae in the lead roles. The nine-episode Netflix series, which started streaming worldwide on September 17, tells the story of desperate people who start playing mysterious children's games hoping to win a hefty cash prize.

'Midnight Mass' is inspired by Mike Flanagan's own life

Further data shows that Kate Siegel and Zach Gilford starrer Midnight Mass garnered much attention as it has ranked third on the list of most-watched TV shows. The seven-episode limited series is directed by Mike Flanagan, who claims that the show has been inspired by horrors of his own life. Midnight Mass is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

'Bigg Boss', 'Game of Thrones', 'The Rookie' on most-watched list

Other popular shows like Ted Lasso, The Lost Symbol, Bigg Boss, Game of Thrones, The Rookie, Kota Factory, and Foundation are also among the top 10 most-watched shows, as per JustWatch. While America's HBO fantasy drama GOT created by David Benioff and DB Weiss ranked seventh, India's controversial Bigg Boss reality show is one place ahead at the sixth place on the most-watched list.