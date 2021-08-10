Before tomorrow's release, discussing 'The Kissing Booth 3' possible plot

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 08:55 pm

'The Kissing Booth 3': Know possible plotlines

Netflix's The Kissing Booth 3, a teen romantic comedy, is all set to land tomorrow. And, viewers are already guessing what might happen in Elle Evans' life, now that she's got to make several difficult decisions. Joey King's character now has to choose between her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) and old flame Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). Let's dig into all that might be coming.

Storyline

Elle's last summer before college will have adventure, love

Two childhood friends, Elle and Lee (Joel Courtney), are all set to fulfill their dreamy 'Beach Bucket List.' Elle with Noah, and Lee with girlfriend Rachel (Meganne Young) will drink, laugh, jump from heights, and dive this summer. Moreover, the beach setting will add more spice. Elle will make all possible efforts to make this summer count, before she leaves for college.

Choice

Where will Elle go, Harvard or Berkeley University?

Will Elle decide to go to Harvard with Noah or Berkeley with Lee? Her mother will suggest her to do what's best for her. But Elle, prioritizing Noah, might choose Harvard. However, the twist will hit if/when Noah realizes that he doesn't want to obstruct Elle's dreams. So, that might make her choose Berkeley and remain in a long-distance correspondence with Noah.

Damage

Will Marco be an escape route for Elle?

Marco is back with his charming personality, making everyone wonder whether Elle will fall for him for a second time. She might! Even if not, she will do enough to again lose Noah's trust. We saw Elle sharing her sob story and chaotic life with Marco in the trailer, indicating that he is Elle's escape. This might lead them to embark on an affair.

Details

'The Kissing Booth 3': The last film in the franchise

As per reports, The Kissing Booth 3 is the last movie in the franchise. Based on Beth Reekles' novel by the same name, the film has been directed and co-written by Vince Marcello. The finale might bring a happy ending for Elle, where she chooses Berkeley, ditches the aggressive and hot-headed Noah and starts a relationship with Marco. But, let's wait for tomorrow.