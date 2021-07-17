Masaba Gupta starts working on second season of 'Masaba Masaba'

Masaba Gupta is a well-known name in the fashion industry

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta on Friday started working on the second season of her hit Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The first season of the show, which debuted in August 2020 on Netflix, had received favorable reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. Masaba said the viewers will get to witness a different side of her personality in season two.

Instagram Post

Masaba announced it on Instagram with a video

Instagram post A post shared by masabagupta on July 17, 2021 at 11:02 am IST

About the show

The show follows Masaba's journey through fashion and life

The scripted series is based on real-life moments from the fashion designer's life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. Described as an inspirational, joyous celebration of her life with tongue-in-cheek humor, the show also features Masaba's actor-mother Neena Gupta.

Season 2

I am excited about shooting for season two: Masaba

"Masaba Masaba season one was one of the most unexpected yet fun things to happen to me. I have extremely fond memories of filming for the show and just having a good time with the amazing cast and crew," Masaba said in a statement. "I'm all set to start filming for the new season with excitement and renewed energy," she added.

Further details

The second season will be twice the fun, says Masaba

"I get to show a different side of myself in season two and I can't wait to see what the audience will think about it. It's going to be twice the laughter, twice the tears, and twice the fun," Masaba said. Produced by Viniyard Films, Masaba Masaba also features Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, and Samran Sahu. The show is directed by Sonam Nair.