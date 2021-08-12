If 'The Kissing Booth 4' happens, what can you expect?

Is a 'The Kissing Booth 4' getting made?

Netflix's The Kissing Booth 3 released yesterday, to mixed reviews. Many called it a "fitting, if bland finale," and the film received an approval rating of 13% on Rotten Tomatoes. And, even though The Kissing Booth 3 was announced to be the final season of the franchise, the ending left a lot of possibilities for another movie. Let's explore all of the speculated storylines.

Speculation

Marco would never be seen ahead in the story!

Elle (Joey King) made it clear in the third installment that she had no feelings for Marco. Even though he was instrumental in Elle and Noah's break-up, he eventually was forgiven. We saw Elle saying goodbye to Marco at the end of the movie. And, it seems that there won't be any more Marco-orchestrated chaos in the future (if it at all happens).

Information

Our speculation of 'The Kissing Booth 3' went right!

We previously had speculated that Elle will choose Harvard over Berkeley at first, which she did. Thankfully she understood by the end that it's important to focus on herself, rather than make choices under someone's influence. So, she chose USC, for her game building career.

Love Story

Will Noah and Elle's love story happen again?

Undoubtedly! If The Kissing Booth 4 ever happens, Noah-Elle's future could be shown in the movie. Even though they had split, there still hangs a spark between them. The way Elle turned around for Noah in the climax, and the manner in which he smiled at her, proves that both still have love for each other. And, the coming installment could narrate that.

Marriage

Could Elle's father and Linda tie knot in the future?

There is a possibility of the ringing of wedding bells. Elle's father Mike Evan (Stephen Jennings) could marry his love interest Linda (Bianca Amato) in the fourth installment. And, Elle could finally create a bond with her (theorized) future step mother. Linda has a lot to talk about Elle's mother with her, as both were old friends. And, that could be done ahead.

Blooming Love

Lee and Rachel's relationship might get rocky after a while

No one ever thought in the first place that Lee-Rachel's relationship could go for this long. But, it did, surprisingly. And, now it seems that nothing could keep them apart. So, makers can include a rough patch between the two, mostly because of Lee, as he is the immature one. But we speculate that even then, Rachel will be able balance all the odds.

Observation

The characters might be different in 'The Kissing Booth 4'

But the most noteworthy change would be the maturity each character would undergo. No one will be the same impulsive, college-going ones. Each one of them will be employed with some or the other company, working under different kinds of bosses, and hence their problems would be unique. But, one thing should be retained: Please continue the love stories of Elle-Noah and Lee-Rachel.