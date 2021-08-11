'Lucifer' S06 trailer shows there's one last mystery to solve

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 01:25 pm

"All bad things must come to an end," but in style! Netflix's hit series Lucifer is no exception as seen from the trailer of its final and sixth season dropped by the streamer recently. As Lucifer Morningstar gets ready to take over the throne of God, he must defeat one last enemy and solve one last mystery with Chloe. Here's a breakdown.

Trailer

New 'red-winged' adversary shows up as Lucifer attends mystery investigation

The occult-detective series finale will of course have a mystery unfolding, and the trailer opens with an investigative officer interrogating Lucifer (Tom Ellis). We get to know that he cannot assume his place as God, because he has some unfinished business. Meanwhile, his place on Hell's throne has been captured by a new adversary with red wings who wants to "destroy" Lucifer.

Moments

Vacation in Colombia, eye-popping cartoon episode in store

The two-minute and 34-second clip assures fans that the show will retain its dry humor, sarcasm this time as well. Interestingly, as Aimee Garcia's Ella Lopez says, "The laws of nature are breaking down, and the apocalypse is nigh," Lucifer and Chloe (Lauren German) decide to take a vacation in Colombia. There's also an eye-popping, jaw-dropping animation episode in store. Fun times approaching!

Expectation

Chloe and Lucifer's combat scene definitely raises eyebrows in anticipation

As per reports, Brianna Hildebrand of Deadpool-fame is playing the S06 antagonist Rory, who is a "troublemaking angel." Another scene that is perking up Lucifans' interest is when Chloe engages in hand-and-knife combat with Lucifer. Overall, the trailer hints there is an end approaching, in more ways than one, and the Lord of Darkness must prevent it to secure a happily ever after.

Information

Season six comprising 10 episodes will drop on September 10

Another new face joining this season will be Merrin Dungey as Sonya. And, Scott Porter as Carol Corbett will return. Lucifer season six will include ten episodes featuring regular cast members DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez, and Kevin Alejandro. Watch heaven, hell, and everything else break loose on September 10 on Netflix. Till then, watch the trailer here.