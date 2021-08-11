'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' releases tomorrow; here's how S08 can pan out

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 11:36 am

This is what we can expect from the upcoming season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

NBC's widely loved comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine is returning with its final and eighth season tomorrow. While it's sad to bid farewell to our favorite squad, we can't help but wonder what plotlines will showrunner Dan Goor explore. Given it is one of the most unproblematic shows, recent happenings like the Black Lives Matter movement will be included. Here are some other possibilities.

Season seven ended with Jake and Amy becoming parents

To recall, Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) became parents in the S07 finale. And, we're going to witness how they manage to parents. But it will be interesting to see how makers carry the cop-show when anti-police sentiments run high in various countries.

#1

'Noice!': Captain Holt might become the NYPD commissioner

Captain Raymond Holt's (Andre Braugher) entry in the 99th precinct had kickstarted the show's first season. Holt, who is the first openly gay active police captain in New York City, then came close to becoming the New York City Police Department Commissioner in S05. While the promotion didn't roll out then, it's likely that Holt would realize his dream in the final season.

#2

'Nine-Nine!': Amy might become the youngest police captain

Of course, with Holt gone, somebody will have to become the new captain and a likely candidate is Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews). Next in line, "Sarge" has acted as the standing captain before and everyone in the squad obeys him. Similarly, Amy might become a lieutenant, or even the youngest police captain as she always wanted to be! She's meant for greatness, after all.

#3

Scully and Hitchcock might win Halloween Heist, because why not!

Promotions aside, it's hardly a guess that the upcoming 10-episode season will have a Halloween Heist episode. The annual tradition involves detective work (read trickery) to be tagged as the "amazing detective/police-captain-slash-genius." But we bet S08's winner would be Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and/or Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker). As seen in the trailer, the "young" guns will shine this time and we're all for it.

#4

Gina's got to return, even if it's for one episode

The 99th precinct is coming to an end according to promotional material and we believe all core members of the squad are going to get separated by the end (still connected in the heart though). But the last hurrah cannot be satisfactory without Gina's (Chelsea Peretti) sparkling presence. An original cast member, Peretti last appeared in S06 but we have our hopes high!

#5

Bromance: Will Peralta finally defeat Doug Judy?

Doug Judy aka Pontiac Bandit (Craig Robinson) is one of the most well-written characters. Recurring every season, Judy's S07 appearance was one of the best and his return will be highly exciting. While witnessing Samberg and Robinson's comic timing and chemistry is super entertaining, we expect Peralta to outsmart him in their last on-show meet. It'd be fun to see the duper getting duped.