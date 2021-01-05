Kannada actor Shweta Kumari has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of the ongoing anti-drug probe against the supply of banned narcotics. The actor was held during a raid at a hotel in Mumbai. The central anti-drug agency also allegedly seized 400 grams of the drug Mephedrone (MD) during that raid. Here are more details on this.

Details NCB raided Crown Business Hotel in Mumbai

On Saturday, January 2, the NCB searched the Crown Business Hotel situated at Mira-Bhayander area and seized banned drugs. After the raid, the 27-year-old actor was taken into custody by the NCB. The Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede revealed that a case against the actor has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Information Who is Shweta Kumari?

According to reports, Shweta Kumari has featured in the 2015 Kannada film Ring Master. Reports also claimed the actor has appeared as the second female lead in several low-budget movies.

Probe NCB looking to apprehend main supplier and peddlers

The NCB has launched systematic operational activities with an aim to apprehend the main supplier along with the peddlers in the ongoing probe. As per reports, it is focusing on a deep financial investigation in seizure cases of an interstate drug syndicate. Earlier, popular South Indian actors such as Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani were also arrested over drug-related charges.

Case The drug probe began after Sushant Rajput's death