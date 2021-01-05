Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has announced that he is all set to be seen on streaming platform Netflix for his digital debut. Putting an end to the rumors surrounding his recent tweet where he had asked his followers about the English translation of "Shubh Samachar," Kapil made the announcement about his Netflix debut on Twitter. Here is more on this.

Details Kapil shares teaser video ahead of his digital debut

Rumors were rife that the comedian might announce the news of his second child. However, amid the speculation, Kapil shared a teaser video on Twitter announcing the "auspicious" news of his digital debut. The video shows Kapil dressed in a t-shirt, a pair of jeans and leather jacket. In his signature style, the comedian can be seen rehearsing his dialogues to make the announcement.

Details A little about the teaser video

In the video, Kapil can be seen rehearsing his dialogues ahead of the announcement. However, he is seen struggling to pronounce the word "auspicious." Despite many attempts, he fails to pronounce the word, and the director suggests him to record the video in Hindi instead. "I will be coming on your TV, laptops, and phones, that is on Netflix. This was the auspicious news."

Twitter Post Check out Kapil's announcement video here

Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon 🤩🥳 this is the auspicious news 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wkdJgOXfrx — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2021

Projects What's up on the work front for Kapil?

Apart from the Netflix debut, Kapil is currently hosting his popular television comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show. It also features Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti, among others. Apart from this, Kapil has also starred in movies such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi, among others. Kapil had earlier shared that he was losing weight for a new show.

Information Kapil set to welcome his second child soon

Separately, Kapil is expecting his second child with his wife Ginni Chatrath. Social media posts featuring Ginni with a baby bump had gone viral in November last year, hinting at the good news. To recall, the couple had welcomed their first child in December 2019.

