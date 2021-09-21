After Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Astitva,' Tabu to lead his next, 'White'?

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 10:00 pm

Tabu and Mahesh Manjrekar to reunite after two decades

When Astitva got released, it stunned everyone with its treatment of women empowerment and how the lead finally finds her freedom. Led by Tabu, the film hit theaters in 2000 and was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. News has it that the duo is coming together for Manjrekar's next directorial that has been titled White. Notably, the film was announced on Manjrekar's birthday.

Details

Film will be 'a powerful drama centered around a widow'

To be produced by Sandeep Ssingh and Raaj Shandaliyaa, White will be "a powerful drama centered around a widow," said a source to Pinkvilla. "A lot of thought has gone into naming the film 'White' which blends well with the premise of the film," they added. Given Astitva, their last collaboration was so powerful, this film has a high chance of them teaming up.

Information

Manjrekar is planning to start shooting 'White' next year

"Mahesh and Tabu have been discussing several aspects of the script over the last few weeks and if things materialize in the longer run, this will be the second collaboration of the two after their National Award-Winning film," said the source. Manjrekar is planning to start shooting White next year, and Tabu is "excited," but dates and other formalities need "to fall in place."

Announcement

'Have been living with this story for almost a decade'

White might release next year on the occasion of Dussehra. Along with launching the film, makers had also shared a poster that showed a white saree clad figure standing in sea. The poster didn't give out much, but the hint of the film dealing with a widow checks out. "I have been living with this story for almost a decade," Manjrekar had said then.

Projects

For now, Manjrekar is awaiting 'Antim: The Final Truth' release

Apart from White, Manjrekar is awaiting the release of Antim: The Final Truth. Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are leading this venture. Recently, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a song from Antim was released. This was a unique move, as usually the trailer is launched first, after which songs hit different platforms. Antim might get a hybrid release, but nothing is official yet.