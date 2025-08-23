LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / Tejashwi Yadav reacts to FIR over 'jumla' remark against Modi
Summarize
Tejashwi Yadav reacts to FIR over 'jumla' remark against Modi
Yadav's remarks were made on social media

Tejashwi Yadav reacts to FIR over 'jumla' remark against Modi

By Snehil Singh
Aug 23, 2025
11:59 am
What's the story

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has reacted to an FIR filed against him in Maharashtra. The complaint was registered over an "objectionable" social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The post, which featured a cartoon of PM Modi as a shopkeeper, called his Gaya rally a "shop of rhetoric."

Post details

What was Yadav's post about

In his post, Yadav asked PM Modi to account for his 11-year rule and the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) 20 years in Bihar. The FIR was filed by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Milind Narote under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including promoting enmity between different groups and defamation.

Twitter Post

Tejashwi Yadav's scial media post

Reaction

Who is scared of an FIR? Yadav

Responding to the FIR, Yadav said he isn't scared and accused the BJP government of criminalizing free speech. "Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word 'jumla' has also become a crime... They fear the truth... We are not scared of any FIR and we speak the truth," he said.

Support

RJD leaders back Tejashwi

RJD leader Sanjay Yadav also defended Tejashwi, saying the FIR was filed because he spoke the "truth." He added that if FIRs are being filed for speaking the truth, they would continue to do so. Congress leader Shakil Ahmed Khan echoed similar sentiments, saying that despite thousands of FIRs being filed, their target would be achieved.

Rally speech

What did PM Modi say at Gaya rally

At the Gaya rally, PM Modi had slammed the Congress and its allies for treating Bihar's people as a "vote bank." He recalled former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's controversial remarks about Biharis entering Punjab. The Prime Minister said his government is focused on providing employment opportunities to Bihar's youth and ensuring they live with dignity in their home state.