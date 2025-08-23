Tejashwi Yadav reacts to FIR over 'jumla' remark against Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has reacted to an FIR filed against him in Maharashtra. The complaint was registered over an "objectionable" social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The post, which featured a cartoon of PM Modi as a shopkeeper, called his Gaya rally a "shop of rhetoric."

Post details What was Yadav's post about In his post, Yadav asked PM Modi to account for his 11-year rule and the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) 20 years in Bihar. The FIR was filed by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Milind Narote under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including promoting enmity between different groups and defamation.

Twitter Post Tejashwi Yadav's scial media post आज गया में लगेगी झूठ और जुमलों की दुकान!



प्रधानमंत्री जी, गया में बिना हड्डी की जुबान से आज झूठ और जुमलों का हिमालय खड़ा करेंगे लेकिन बिहार के न्यायप्रिय जनता दशरथ मांझी की तरह उनके झूठ और जुमलों के इन विशाल पहाड़ों को तोड़ देगी।



11 साल अपनी और 20 वर्षों की एनडीए सरकार के 20… pic.twitter.com/X1KRhb80pY — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 22, 2025

Reaction Who is scared of an FIR? Yadav Responding to the FIR, Yadav said he isn't scared and accused the BJP government of criminalizing free speech. "Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word 'jumla' has also become a crime... They fear the truth... We are not scared of any FIR and we speak the truth," he said.

Support RJD leaders back Tejashwi RJD leader Sanjay Yadav also defended Tejashwi, saying the FIR was filed because he spoke the "truth." He added that if FIRs are being filed for speaking the truth, they would continue to do so. Congress leader Shakil Ahmed Khan echoed similar sentiments, saying that despite thousands of FIRs being filed, their target would be achieved.