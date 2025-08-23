Tejashwi Yadav reacts to FIR over 'jumla' remark against Modi
What's the story
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has reacted to an FIR filed against him in Maharashtra. The complaint was registered over an "objectionable" social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The post, which featured a cartoon of PM Modi as a shopkeeper, called his Gaya rally a "shop of rhetoric."
Post details
What was Yadav's post about
In his post, Yadav asked PM Modi to account for his 11-year rule and the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) 20 years in Bihar. The FIR was filed by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Milind Narote under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including promoting enmity between different groups and defamation.
Twitter Post
Tejashwi Yadav's scial media post
आज गया में लगेगी झूठ और जुमलों की दुकान!— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 22, 2025
प्रधानमंत्री जी, गया में बिना हड्डी की जुबान से आज झूठ और जुमलों का हिमालय खड़ा करेंगे लेकिन बिहार के न्यायप्रिय जनता दशरथ मांझी की तरह उनके झूठ और जुमलों के इन विशाल पहाड़ों को तोड़ देगी।
11 साल अपनी और 20 वर्षों की एनडीए सरकार के 20… pic.twitter.com/X1KRhb80pY
Reaction
Who is scared of an FIR? Yadav
Responding to the FIR, Yadav said he isn't scared and accused the BJP government of criminalizing free speech. "Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word 'jumla' has also become a crime... They fear the truth... We are not scared of any FIR and we speak the truth," he said.
Support
RJD leaders back Tejashwi
RJD leader Sanjay Yadav also defended Tejashwi, saying the FIR was filed because he spoke the "truth." He added that if FIRs are being filed for speaking the truth, they would continue to do so. Congress leader Shakil Ahmed Khan echoed similar sentiments, saying that despite thousands of FIRs being filed, their target would be achieved.
Rally speech
What did PM Modi say at Gaya rally
At the Gaya rally, PM Modi had slammed the Congress and its allies for treating Bihar's people as a "vote bank." He recalled former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's controversial remarks about Biharis entering Punjab. The Prime Minister said his government is focused on providing employment opportunities to Bihar's youth and ensuring they live with dignity in their home state.