Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 02:40 pm

First song from 'ANTIM: The Final Truth' drops

Salman Khan's next venture ANTIM: The Final Truth has done something unusual. Makers have released its first song, before dropping its trailer/teaser. Titled Vighnaharta, it comes just in time for Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow. The 3:03-long track has been sung by Ajay Gogavale and the music has been given by Hitesh Modak. An energetic song, it surely will give you goosebumps. Here's our review.

There is a surprise cameo, the sets are impressive

The song begins with a huge idol of Lord Ganesha, indicating that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are on. We then see a male figure, wearing an orange kurta and jeans, who slowly comes closer. It is neither Khan nor Aayush Sharma, who plays the antagonist in the film. It is Varun Dhawan, who enthralls us with his smooth dance moves. Also, the sets are grand.

Action sequences in the video establish the characters

In between the dance steps, we get glimpses of action sequences of both Khan (who plays Sikh Inspector Ranbir Singh) and Sharma (who portrays a dreaded and menacing gangster named Rahulya). The sequences establish the fearless personalities of both the characters, and we understand the film will have a lot of gritty and gory fights. Sharma impresses with his "I am the danger" look.

Song will be a new inclusion to this year's playlist

The song uses a lot of traditional instruments like shehnai, banjo, apart from the normal ones such as bass guitar and percussions. This track is as dynamic and zestful as the other Ganesh Chaturthi songs released so far, making it an ideal entry for this year's playlist. Interestingly, the song has already crossed 6 lakh views in just two hours of its release.

Actors, dancers do a good job; gets 4 stars

The usage of elephant tusks in the video is a nice symbolic touch. The actors and dancers featured in the video do a good job, too. The video ends with a face-off between a bare-bodied Khan (some things don't change) and Sharma, with the latter in handcuffs and their eyes are locked on each other. Verdict: 4 stars for both the song and video.