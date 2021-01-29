Despite the pandemic, superstar Salman Khan remains pretty busy. After recently wrapping up the shooting of Radhe, he is planning to complete Antim in February and then commence the shooting of the third installment of the Ek Tha Tiger franchise tentatively titled Tiger 3. He will reportedly head to Dubai to start work on the highly-anticipated action movie. Here are more details on this.

Details Khan currently working on 'Antim: The Final Truth'

Khan is expected to wrap up the shooting of Antim soon. It is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also stars Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Reportedly, it is a remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern, and has Khan playing a cop. Apart from this film, Sharma also has Lalit Butani's Kwatha in the pipeline, also starring actor Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle.

Details 'Tiger' franchise is getting its third installment

Talking of the Tiger franchise, the first movie in the series called Ek Tha Tiger was released in 2012 with Kabir Khan as the director. The film was positively received by the audience and also did impressive business at the box office. Its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, was out in 2017. Kaif plays the female lead alongside Khan in the action series.

'Khan has given bulk dates to 'Tiger 3' director'

A source told Mid-Day, "Khan has given bulk dates, beginning from March, to director Maneesh Sharma for Tiger 3. The unit will film a few crucial sequences in Mumbai with the superstar, who will reprise his role of RAW [Research & Analysis Wing] agent Avinash Singh Rathore (sic)." "Dubai is expected to be the team's first stop," the source added.

Other movies What else is 'Tiger 3' star cast doing?