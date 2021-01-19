Here's some good news for all Salman Khan fans out there, as the Bollywood star has confirmed that his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be released on Eid this year. The actor took to Instagram and revealed that the movie will be out in theaters. The action film has been directed by Prabhu Deva. Here's more on this.

Details It's a big decision to make during these times: Khan

Notably, film exhibitors and theater owners have been requesting Khan to release the movie in theaters. He wrote, "Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theater owners...It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theater owners/exhibitors are going through and I'd like to help them by releasing Radhe in theaters."

Details Take utmost care and precautions, urged Khan

Khan also urged theater owners and his fans to follow the precautions while watching the movie in theaters, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theaters on Eid.. God willing (sic)," he concluded. The movie also stars actors Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Instagram Post Here is the announcement by Khan

Movie The movie was earlier set for release on Eid 2020

Khan's fans have been waiting for Radhe's release for a long time now. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it was originally supposed to be released around Eid 2020, but it got delayed due to the pandemic. Khan had earlier stated, "Radhe will release when it has to. The situation is grave now...when people start going back to theaters and when they have money to spend."

Work Khan also has 'Antim: The Final Truth' coming up