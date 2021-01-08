Actor Rhea Chakraborty had a tumultuous last year after the tragic death of her boyfriend, fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, as she is gearing up to return to the big screen with filmmaker Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, he has opened up about the actor's trial. He said that Chakraborty should get a fair chance to reveal her story. Here's more on this.

Details People drew their own conclusions on the matter: Jaffery

Talking to Mid-Day, the filmmaker, who recently met Chakraborty, stated, "People drew their own conclusions on the matter. Ideally, we should wait for the judiciary (sic)." "Every coin has two sides, but Rhea should also get a fair trial. I have the highest regard for those who supported her then," he added. To recall, actors like Vidya Balan and Farhan Akhtar had supported Chakraborty.

Details I'm confident she will get through this phase, says Jaffery

Chakraborty has been subjected to various allegations by Rajput's family and many fans of the late actor, but Jaffery is now hopeful about her. "I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is (sic)," he told the publication.

Arrest 'Time in jail has crushed Chakraborty's morale'

A few days ago, Jaffery had revealed, "It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely (sic)." "She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn't speak much. Can't blame her after what she has gone through," he added.

Information Rajput's family had filed a case against her

After the sudden death of Rajput, his family had filed an abetment to suicide case against Chakraborty, which made her the key suspect in the case. That was followed by incessant media trial, online hatred and even her arrest by the country's top anti-drug agency.

Bail Chakraborty was granted bail after spending a month in jail

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, along with her brother Showik, and some of Rajput's staff members in September last year. After spending almost a month in Mumbai's Byculla prison, Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October 2020. Recently, she was seen with her brother and father, as she arrived at the NCB's office.

Do you know? A brief about Chakraborty's upcoming project