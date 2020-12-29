Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 05:03 pm
Written byShruti Niraj
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No. 1 has become the second lowest-rated movie on the online rating platform IMDb.
Surpassing Bollywood duds such as Race 3, Himmatwala and others, this David Dhawan-directed comedy flick has received the lowest ratings after this year's Sadak 2.
Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the eponymous 1995 movie starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
This year, Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2 became the worst rated movie on IMDb with 1.1 out of 10 stars.
Now, Coolie No. 1 has joined the bandwagon with a 1.3/10 star rating.
Not just that, the movie has also been panned by critics and viewers.
Ironically, the original movie is pretty popular and has a much better IMDb rating of 6.4/10.
Coolie No. 1 is the story of a coolie named Raju who fakes his identity as a filthy rich guy so as to marry the daughter of a rich businessman.
In our review of the movie, we wrote, "Coolie No. 1 is a tortuous film, whose tremendous foolishness and indifference make it too difficult to finish the process of watching it."
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 was subjected to massive hate by fans amid the reignited debate around nepotism in the aftermath of the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The movie was slammed for featuring star kids and also for its poor storyline and performances.
Apart from Bhatt, it also featured Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.
Not just Coolie No. 1, but Kiara Advani's latest offering, Indoo Ki Jawani has also received poor ratings. It currently has an IMDb rating of 1.4/10.
The list of the worst-rated movies on the platform also includes Desh Drohi (1.5 stars).
Salman Khan-starrer big screen debacle Race 3 (1.9 stars) and Ajay Devgn's Himmatwala (1.7 stars) are also part of the list.
