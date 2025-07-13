WhatsApp will show how many people are typing in group-chats

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android app, version 2.25.20.17, through the Google Play Beta Program. The update introduces a unique feature that shows how many people are currently typing in a group chat. However, it is worth noting that this capability is only available to select beta testers at the moment and will be rolled out gradually over time.

User benefit What's new in WhatsApp beta The new feature, dubbed "Message typing from the chat list," is designed to improve the user experience in group chats. Previously, when multiple people were typing in a group chat at once, WhatsApp would only show one person's name. But with this update, the app now shows a dynamic string like "2 people typing" instead of just one name. This gives users a better idea of real-time group activity without having to enter the chat.

Functionality limitation Feature applies only to group chats The new feature from WhatsApp only applies to typing activity in group chats. The enhanced feedback provided by this feature gives users a better understanding of ongoing conversations in busy groups where several people might be composing replies simultaneously. However, if multiple users are recording voice messages at the same time, the app will continue showing only one person's name in the chat list. This is similar to its behavior before this update.