WhatsApp's upcoming feature will let you logout without losing chats
What's the story
WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature that would let users log out of their accounts without deleting the app or their chat history.
The feature was spotted in the latest beta release of the app and could give users more control over their usage of the messaging platform.
It will be especially useful for those looking to take a break from social media or switch between different accounts.
Feature discovery
It is currently under development or internal testing
The new logout feature was discovered in the latest beta release of WhatsApp for Android (v2.25.17.37).
It is currently under development or internal testing and can be found in the app's Settings > Account menu.
The feature isn't visible to the general public yet, but its discovery indicates that WhatsApp is working on improving user experience by providing more options for account management.
User choices
Logout feature offers 3 options
The new logout feature on WhatsApp will give users three options.
The first, "Erase all Data & Preferences," will wipe all chat history and user settings from the device.
The second, "Keep all Data & Preferences," lets users log out while keeping all chats, media files, and personal settings intact for later use.
Lastly, there's a "Cancel" option that simply exits the logout process without any changes being made.
Market comparison
Logout feature aligns WhatsApp with other messaging platforms
The introduction of a logout button would bring WhatsApp in line with other messaging platforms like Telegram and Signal, which already support temporary sign-outs.
This feature could be especially beneficial for users managing multiple accounts or business users who need to switch between personal and work profiles.
It also addresses the criticism of WhatsApp's all-or-nothing approach to account management by offering a more convenient and user-friendly experience.
Future plans
No word on official rollout yet
As of now, there is no official confirmation from Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, on when this feature will be rolled out.
However, it is expected to be available to beta testers first before becoming part of the stable release.
The development has been widely welcomed by the tech community as a step toward improving user experience and giving more control over account management.