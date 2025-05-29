Modi government eyes additional 14,000 GPUs to boost AI mission
What's the story
India is set to take a significant step in its artificial intelligence (AI) journey.
The government has announced plans to buy an additional 14,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) under the national AI mission.
This comes after an earlier acquisition plan for 18,693 GPUs, of which 14,000 have already been made available.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed this development on Thursday, emphasizing the government's commitment to democratizing access to AI technology.
AI accessibility
Government's commitment to democratize AI access
Vaishnaw stressed the importance of making AI tools and infrastructure accessible to all innovators and developers, not just a select few.
He said, "This is a big change, and AI is here for good."
The minister also confirmed the second GPU acquisition under the national mission.
The combined total of over 32,000 GPUs will greatly enhance India's capacity to develop and train large language models (LLMs) and small language models (SLMs), which are essential for generative AI applications.
Open-source initiative
Supporting foundational model development
The government has also promised to back the development of foundational AI models under this mission.
These models will be made open-source and widely accessible, furthering the cause of democratizing AI access.
The first batch of selected applicants for these projects is likely to be announced by the end of April.
This move is part of India's broader strategy to reduce reliance on foreign models and infrastructure while establishing itself as a global hub for AI innovation, training, and deployment.
Export restrictions
India's GPU expansion plan amid US export cap
India's ambitious GPU expansion plan comes amid concerns over a US-imposed import cap.
In January 2025, the Biden administration imposed an annual limit of 50,000 GPUs for export to India.
The move could hinder India's growing AI and data center ecosystem.
After US Vice President JD Vance's visit to India in April, New Delhi is said to be exploring diplomatic channels for easing this cap.