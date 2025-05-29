What's the story

India is set to take a significant step in its artificial intelligence (AI) journey.

The government has announced plans to buy an additional 14,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) under the national AI mission.

This comes after an earlier acquisition plan for 18,693 GPUs, of which 14,000 have already been made available.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed this development on Thursday, emphasizing the government's commitment to democratizing access to AI technology.