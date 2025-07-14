Musk asks xAI staff to install software for activity tracking

Elon Musk has sparked controversy by asking employees at his artificial intelligence (AI) startup, xAI , to install productivity-tracking software on their personal computers. The move came as a surprise to many within the company. According to Business Insider, xAI employees were asked to download Hubstaff, a program that tracks work activity by monitoring websites visited and apps used during working hours and taking screenshots.

Policy extension Initially deadline set for Hubstaff installation Musk's mandate for Hubstaff wasn't limited to company laptops but also extended to employees using their personal devices. Initially, staff were given a deadline of July 11 to install the software. However, after Business Insider's inquiry, xAI relaxed this rule and said employees could wait until they got an official company laptop.

Company stance xAI defends decision in email to employees In an email from xAI's human resources team, the company defended its decision to install Hubstaff. The email said the software would "streamline work processes, provide clearer insights into daily tutoring activities, and ensure resources align with Human Data priorities." Essentially, it aims to track what employees do while training xAI's chatbot Grok during work hours.

Staff backlash Many employees are unhappy with the move Despite xAI's assurances, many employees are not happy with the move. They see it as "surveillance disguised as productivity" and fear it could hurt the company's culture. Hubstaff tracks keystrokes, mouse movements, websites visited, and even requires workers to clock in and out each day. Legal experts say such software is generally allowed if employees are informed about its use.