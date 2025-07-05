EU won't delay AI law rollout despite tech industry's pushback

The European Union (EU) has confirmed its commitment to the timeline for implementing its groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) legislation. The EU's response was reported by Reuters on Friday. The decision comes despite calls from many tech companies, including industry giants like Alphabet and Meta , to delay the rollout of these rules.

Industry apprehensions Tech firms urge EU to delay implementation Leading tech companies, including Alphabet, Meta, Mistral AI, and ASML have been pushing the European Commission to postpone the AI Act. They argue that these regulations could hinder Europe's competitiveness in the rapidly evolving global AI landscape. However, EU officials remain firm on their stance. "Let me be as clear as possible, there is no stop the clock," said Thomas Regnier, a spokesperson for the European Commission.

Regulatory framework Rule bans 'unacceptable risk' use cases The AI Act is a risk-based regulation that outright bans certain "unacceptable risk" use cases, such as cognitive behavioral manipulation or social scoring. It also classifies some uses as "high-risk," including biometrics and facial recognition in areas like education and employment. App developers will have to register their systems and fulfill risk and quality management obligations to access the EU market.