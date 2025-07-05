EU won't delay AI law rollout despite tech industry's pushback
What's the story
The European Union (EU) has confirmed its commitment to the timeline for implementing its groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) legislation. The EU's response was reported by Reuters on Friday. The decision comes despite calls from many tech companies, including industry giants like Alphabet and Meta, to delay the rollout of these rules.
Industry apprehensions
Tech firms urge EU to delay implementation
Leading tech companies, including Alphabet, Meta, Mistral AI, and ASML have been pushing the European Commission to postpone the AI Act. They argue that these regulations could hinder Europe's competitiveness in the rapidly evolving global AI landscape. However, EU officials remain firm on their stance. "Let me be as clear as possible, there is no stop the clock," said Thomas Regnier, a spokesperson for the European Commission.
Regulatory framework
Rule bans 'unacceptable risk' use cases
The AI Act is a risk-based regulation that outright bans certain "unacceptable risk" use cases, such as cognitive behavioral manipulation or social scoring. It also classifies some uses as "high-risk," including biometrics and facial recognition in areas like education and employment. App developers will have to register their systems and fulfill risk and quality management obligations to access the EU market.
Gradual rollout
EU implementing AI Act in phases
The EU has been implementing the AI Act in phases since last year, with full enforcement expected by mid-2026. Some AI applications, such as chatbots, are classified as "limited risk" and face lighter transparency obligations. The Commission plans to propose measures to simplify its digital rules later this year, including reducing reporting obligations for small companies.