WhatsApp to soon let you search for draft messages

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to improve user experience on its platform. As part of the TestFlight beta program, it is developing a feature that will eventually let users search for draft messages through a preset chat list. The feature is still under development and isn't available for beta testing yet. This move comes after WhatsApp's recent addition of a green draft label to help users identify unsent messages more easily.

Convenience Feature will be accessible through a dedicated filter The new feature will let users quickly access all conversations with unsent draft messages through a dedicated filter. By selecting this filter, users can instantly view a list of chats where they have started typing but haven't yet sent their messages. This way, they won't have to scroll through their entire chat list to find these pending communications.

Feature details Users will have full control over it The new feature will add a dedicated draft list within the chats tab. This list will filter and display all chats with unsent messages, making it easier for users to locate and manage drafts. Users will have full control over this filter: they can add or remove it from their chats tab directly from the chat list settings.