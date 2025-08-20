Why Citroen's car recall has been slammed by UK government

UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has expressed serious concerns over Citroen 's management of a recent safety recall. The issue has left thousands of citizens unable to drive their cars. The alarm was raised by Stellantis, the car company's owner, in June. It issued an immediate "stop drive" order for certain models due to a potentially deadly airbag safety defect.

Force Stellantis urged to improve recall process The recall affected C3 and DS3 cars manufactured between certain dates, impacting some 120,000 vehicles in the UK. In her letter to Eurig Druce, UK Group Managing Director of Stellantis, Alexander said the disruption caused by this incident was "unacceptable," especially for vulnerable motorists. She urged Stellantis to take "immediate steps" to improve its recall process and provide viable alternatives for affected owners.

Complaints Distressing experiences with recall process Alexander's letter also highlighted reports from MPs and their constituents about distressing experiences with the recall process. These included complaints about inadequate support with alternative transport arrangements. Consumer group Which? has also criticized Stellantis's handling of the recall, calling it "chaotic." The group said it had heard from "many distressed drivers" who were incurring significant expenses for hire cars, taxis or insurance fees due to this situation.