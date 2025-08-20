Vietnam's VinFast to launch VF6, VF7 in India
Vietnamese brand VinFast is making its India debut with two new electric SUVs, the VF6 and VF7.
Both models are designed to catch the eye and come loaded with tech-focused interiors.
If you're interested, you can pre-book one now for ₹21,000.
Production will happen at VinFast's upcoming plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
Both SUVs come with panoramic sunroofs and 360-degree cameras
The VF7 comes in three variants (Earth, Wind, Sky) and six colors like Jet Black and Zenith Grey. Inside, there's a big 15-inch infotainment screen and a head-up display for an upgraded driving vibe.
The slightly smaller VF6 offers similar color choices plus all-black or two-tone interiors.
Both cars pack features like panoramic sunroofs, 360-degree cameras, wireless charging, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), and eight airbags—so safety and style are both covered.