Vietnam's VinFast to launch VF6, VF7 in India Auto Aug 20, 2025

Vietnamese brand VinFast is making its India debut with two new electric SUVs, the VF6 and VF7.

Both models are designed to catch the eye and come loaded with tech-focused interiors.

If you're interested, you can pre-book one now for ₹21,000.

Production will happen at VinFast's upcoming plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.