Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution LF debuts with gated manual gearbox

The Revolution LF uses a new carbon chassis for extra strength and better driving position. Its F5 Evolution aero kit brings a fresh front splitter, big rear wing, and other tweaks to keep things stable when you push the limits. The look? Tinted Cocoa Brown carbon fiber with River Sand Metallic accents—subtle but striking.

Inside is all about driver focus

Inside is all about driver focus: machined aluminum controls and that old-school gated shifter.

With its sky-high price tag (even higher than other Venom F5s) and full customization from Maverick, this is hypercar territory where performance meets personal style—if you can get your hands on one.