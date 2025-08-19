Next Article
Ola's Gen 4 platform can spawn micro EVs, LCVs
Ola Electric just revealed its Gen 4 platform at the Sankalp 2025 event, and it's set to power a whole new lineup—think electric cars, rickshaws, and even three-wheeler LCVs.
This time, Ola is moving away from sporty sedans and showing off micro hatchback designs that feel a lot like the MG Comet.
Gen 4 is built around the new Bharat cell
The Gen 4 platform runs on Ola's latest 4680 Bharat cell with a new 16 kW motor, which is about 15% more energy-efficient than before.
It's all about making EVs smarter and greener for the next wave of eco-friendly rides.