Ola's Gen 4 platform can spawn micro EVs, LCVs Auto Aug 19, 2025

Ola Electric just revealed its Gen 4 platform at the Sankalp 2025 event, and it's set to power a whole new lineup—think electric cars, rickshaws, and even three-wheeler LCVs.

This time, Ola is moving away from sporty sedans and showing off micro hatchback designs that feel a lot like the MG Comet.