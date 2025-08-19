Key facts about Fenomeno, Lamborghini's most powerful road car

Lamborghini has unveiled its latest limited-edition supercar, the Fenomeno. The new model is based on the Revuelto but offers a major power upgrade. With an output of 1,065hp and a blistering 0-100km/h acceleration time of just 2.4 seconds, it is now officially the fastest and most powerful road car in Lamborghini's history. It comes with a price tag of $3.5 million. The company is building only 29 units of the Fenomeno, and all of them are sold.

Power source The hybrid powertrain of the Fenomeno The Fenomeno's powertrain is a combination of a 6.5-liter V12 engine and three electric motors. The upgraded V12 contributes just 10hp more than the Revuelto, but the electric motors make up for it with a combined output of 242hp. This hybrid system is backed by a new 7kWh battery that doubles the capacity of its predecessor in the Revuelto, providing more power reserves for higher performance.

Aesthetic appeal It has a power-to-weight ratio that surpasses any other Lamborghini The Fenomeno is a complete overhaul of the Revuelto, with new carbon fiber bodywork to offset the extra weight of the bigger battery. It has a dry weight of 1,770kg and a power-to-weight ratio that surpasses any other Lamborghini. The car can go from 0-200km/h in just 6.7 seconds, especially when equipped with smaller-sized rims and sticky tires.

Design details Design and interior features of the Fenomeno The Fenomeno is wider and longer than the Revuelto, with a tapered rear for better aerodynamics. It has an active rear wing that generates 30% more downforce than the Revuelto. The car also features functional intakes, ducts, and vents inspired by the Countach model. Inside, it retains most of the standard Revuelto's interior but adds new carbon door cards to highlight its lightweight design ethos.