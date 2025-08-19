Maruti sells 5L units of Fronx in just 28 months!

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its compact SUV, the Fronx , has achieved a major production milestone of five lakh units in just 28 months since its launch. The vehicle was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 and hit the market later that year. Currently, it is priced between ₹7.58 lakh and ₹13.06 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.

Sales milestones One lakh units sold in 10 months The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has witnessed phenomenal growth since its launch. It crossed the one lakh sales mark in just 10 months, later hitting two lakh (17.3 months) and three lakh (24 months) milestones at a record pace. In February 2025, it registered its highest-ever monthly sales of over 21,400 units. The SUV has also been a top-seller in the domestic market for FY25.

Global footprint Highest exported passenger vehicle in FY25 The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has also made a mark in the international market, especially in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It was the highest exported passenger vehicle in FY25 and crossed the one lakh unit export milestone in record time (25 months). The car is built on the Baleno's platform but looks like a compact SUV coupe. It comes with multiple powertrain options, including a turbo engine.

Performance Multiple powertrain options available The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a 1.2-liter, K-Series, Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine that makes 89.7hp and 113Nm. It is mated to either a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission. A CNG option (77.5hp/98.5Nm) with a five-speed manual is also available. The top-spec variants of the Fronx get the 1.0-liter Boosterjet turbo-petrol unit, which makes 100hp and 147Nm with five-speed manual/automatic transmission options.