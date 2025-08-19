BMW 3 Series celebrates 50th anniversary with 2 limited-run models

BMW India has launched two exclusive models to mark the golden jubilee of its iconic 3 Series. The BMW 330Li M Sport '50 Jahre' Edition and the M340i '50 Jahre' Edition are limited to only 50 units each. Both locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, these special versions celebrate five decades of one of the world's best-selling premium cars with their unique design elements and advanced features.

Car 1 BMW 330Li '50 Jahre' Edition The 330Li '50 Jahre' Edition is priced at ₹64 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a perfect blend of luxury and sportiness. It comes in three metallic shades: Mineral White, Skyscraper Gray, and M Carbon Black. All variants feature Vernasca Cognac upholstery, along with unique touches like laser-engraved '1/50' badging on the B-pillar, high-gloss black kidney grille, diffuser tailpipes, and carbon fiber interior trim among others.

Tech specs A look at the performance The interior of the BMW 330Li '50 Jahre' Edition features a Curved Display, head-up display with 3D augmented navigation, and panoramic sunroof. It is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers an output of 258hp and torque of up to 400Nm. This allows the car to go from 0-100km/h in just 6.2 seconds.

Car 2 M340i '50 Jahre' Edition The M340i '50 Jahre' Edition costs ₹76.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the fastest BMW ICE car built in India. It can go from 0-100km/h in just 4.4 seconds. Customers can choose from Dravit Gray, Black Sapphire, Fire Red Metallic, and Arctic Race Blue shades, with interiors finished in Black Vernasca leather with M highlights.