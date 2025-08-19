The car is currently available in China

Tesla launches Model YL with 750km range and roomy cabin

Tesla has officially launched the Model YL, a new and bigger version of its popular Model Y. The vehicle is currently available in China with a starting price tag of ¥339,000 or about $47,000. The launch comes after weeks of speculation and teasers from the electric vehicle giant. The new model offers more space and features than its predecessor, along with better range per charge.