Tesla launches Model YL with 750km range and roomy cabin
What's the story
Tesla has officially launched the Model YL, a new and bigger version of its popular Model Y. The vehicle is currently available in China with a starting price tag of ¥339,000 or about $47,000. The launch comes after weeks of speculation and teasers from the electric vehicle giant. The new model offers more space and features than its predecessor, along with better range per charge.
Specifications
The Model YL offers an impressive driving range of 751km
The Model YL is priced around $3,600 more than the Model Y Long Range AWD in China. It boasts an impressive range of 751km on the CLTC driving cycle, which is usually longer than WLTP and EPA standards. The extended range is mainly due to a bigger battery pack in this larger version of the Model Y.
Design upgrades
The new model is more spacious and comfortable
The new Model YL is around 180mm longer, 24mm taller, and has a wheelbase that is also 150mm longer than its predecessor. It offers up to 2,539-liter of storage space and comes with electric armrests in the second row seats. These design upgrades make it a more spacious and comfortable option for Tesla customers.