Volvo EX30 breaks cover: Entry-level EV SUV arrives this September

The EX30 aims to be an accessible 1st EV experience

The EX30 keeps things simple but smart: you get aerodynamic 19-inch alloys, split LED tail lamps, and a clean dual-tone cabin centered around a big 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Safety is front and center with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assists.

Powered by a 69kWh battery delivering up to 480km range on one charge (and plenty of zip at 268hp), it aims to be an accessible pick for anyone eyeing their first EV without missing out on features or style.