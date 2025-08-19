Toyota Glanza now costs ₹9,000 more: Check variant-wise price change
Toyota has made six airbags standard on all Glanza hatchback variants as of July 2025, and prices are up starting August.
The move is meant to keep the Glanza in the game against other premium hatchbacks in India that are stepping up their safety features.
How much does the premium hatchback cost now?
The base E trim now starts at ₹6.99 lakh (₹9,000 more).
The S variant—manual, AMT, and CNG—gets the biggest jump at ₹12,000. G trim is up by ₹8,000.
Top-end V stays put at ₹9.82 lakh (manual) and ₹9.99 lakh (AMT).
What else to know about Glanza?
Glanza stands out for offering six airbags even with its factory-fitted CNG options (S CNG at ₹8.81 lakh; G CNG at ₹9.80 lakh).
You still get a 1.2L petrol engine or a 77.5hp CNG manual version, plus perks like a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera—helping it compete with Baleno, i20, and Altroz in the premium hatchback crowd.