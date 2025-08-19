Achyut Potdar passes away at 90

'3 Idiots's iconic professor, actor Achyut Potdar, dies at 90

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:13 am Aug 19, 202510:13 am

What's the story

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, who is best remembered for his role as a professor in the hit Bollywood film 3 Idiots, has passed away. He was 90. The news of his demise was confirmed on social media by Star Pravah's official Instagram handle, which paid tribute to the late actor. "A heartfelt tribute to senior actor Achyut Potdar... His smile, simplicity, and honesty in every role will always be remembered," read the note posted in honor of him.