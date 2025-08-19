'3 Idiots's iconic professor, actor Achyut Potdar, dies at 90
Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, who is best remembered for his role as a professor in the hit Bollywood film 3 Idiots, has passed away. He was 90. The news of his demise was confirmed on social media by Star Pravah's official Instagram handle, which paid tribute to the late actor. "A heartfelt tribute to senior actor Achyut Potdar... His smile, simplicity, and honesty in every role will always be remembered," read the note posted in honor of him.
Career highlights of Potdar
According to reports, he breathed his last due to age-related issues on Monday in Thane. He would have turned 91 on August 22. Potdar had a prolific career, having acted in over 125 Hindi and Marathi films, and more than 100 TV serials. He is best known for his role in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan. His memorable line "Kehna Kya Chahte Ho?" from the movie, became a viral sensation on social media.
He started working in showbiz at 44
Potdar joined showbiz at 44 after working in the Indian Armed Forces and the Indian Oil Company. He graduated from college, became a professor in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and later joined the Indian Army. His filmography includes titles like Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale, Yeh Dillagi, Rangeela, Mrityudand, Yeshwant, Ishq, Vaastav, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2, and Ventilator.
His work in TV, other industries
On the small screen, Potdar was seen in shows like Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs Tendulkar, and Bharat Ki Khoj. He also worked extensively in the Marathi film industry. Potdar's last rites will be performed in Thane on Tuesday. May he rest in peace.