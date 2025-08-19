Meet Manika Vishwakarma: Rajasthan girl becomes Miss Universe India 2025

Manika Vishwakarma, a resident of Delhi and originally from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, has been crowned Miss Universe India 2025. Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha bestowed the title upon her at a grand ceremony in Jaipur on Monday night. She will now represent India at the upcoming 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November. Last year, she won the title of Miss Universe Rajasthan.

Education and skills Who is Manika Vishwakarma? Vishwakarma is a final-year student of Political Science and Economics. She is also a trained classical dancer and painter, having showcased her art at various prestigious platforms. Her artistic talents have been recognized by institutions such as the Lalit Kala Academy and JJ School of Arts. On Instagram, she has over 24.1K followers.

Social cause Founder of Neuronova Vishwakarma is the founder of Neuronova, an initiative that advocates for reframing neurodivergence. She believes that conditions like ADHD should be viewed as a cognitive strength rather than a disorder. Her social advocacy work has been recognized at various platforms, and she represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon under the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pageant success Journey to the national crown Vishwakarma's journey to the national crown began when she won the title of Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024. She then went on to compete at the national level, where she emerged victorious. In her Instagram post, she wrote about this transition, saying, "The very day I passed down my crown...was also the day I stepped into the next chapter - standing on the stage of Miss Universe India final auditions."

Other participants Other winners from the pageant The first runner-up of the Miss Universe India 2025 title was Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh. The second and third runners-up were Mehak Dhingra and Amishi Kaushik, respectively. The pageant was organized by Glamanand Group in association with K Sera Sera Box Office.