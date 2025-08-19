SoftBank invests $2B in Intel, becoming 6th-largest shareholder

SoftBank Group has announced a major investment of $2 billion in Intel . The move will give the Japanese conglomerate a nearly 2% stake in the US chipmaker, making it its sixth-largest shareholder. The companies confirmed that SoftBank will pay $23 per share for the Intel common stock. Despite not taking a board seat or committing to chip purchases, this investment underscores SoftBank's strategic support for US semiconductor innovation and production capabilities.

Strategic backing Investment to boost Intel's chip manufacturing efforts Following the announcement, SoftBank's shares fell over 5% on Tuesday while those of Intel rose by 5.6% in after-market hours trading. The investment comes as a major boost for Intel, which has been trying to manufacture chips for external customers. The company has invested billions of dollars into this project under its former CEO. However, new CEO Lip-Bu Tan has scaled back these ambitions while trying to stabilize the company after years of underperformance.

Clarification US government stake in Intel speculation dismissed Despite media reports suggesting that the US government may buy a stake in Intel, SoftBank's decision to invest in the company is not connected to President Donald Trump's demand for Tan's resignation over his ties with Chinese firms. The White House has yet to comment on these developments.