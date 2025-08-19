Premier Energies soars 2% on robust Q1FY26 results

From loss to profit: Premier Energies's stellar turnaround

In the quarter ending June 2025, revenue climbed to ₹1,820.74 crore (up from ₹1,657.37 crore in the quarter ending June 2024), and net profit rose to ₹307.55 crore (from ₹197.50 crore).

On a yearly scale, things look even brighter—revenue soared from ₹1,428.53 crore in FY23 to ₹6,518.75 crore in FY25, while net profit flipped from a loss of ₹14.56 crore to a profit of ₹936.42 crore.

Earnings per share also turned around sharply, reflecting this strong momentum.