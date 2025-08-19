Next Article
Premier Energies soars 2% on robust Q1FY26 results
Premier Energies's stock jumped 2.14% to ₹1,020.00 on Tuesday, landing it among the top gainers in the Nifty Midcap 150.
Investors seem excited about the company's strong financial comeback, with solid growth in both revenue and profits fueling this positive buzz.
From loss to profit: Premier Energies's stellar turnaround
In the quarter ending June 2025, revenue climbed to ₹1,820.74 crore (up from ₹1,657.37 crore in the quarter ending June 2024), and net profit rose to ₹307.55 crore (from ₹197.50 crore).
On a yearly scale, things look even brighter—revenue soared from ₹1,428.53 crore in FY23 to ₹6,518.75 crore in FY25, while net profit flipped from a loss of ₹14.56 crore to a profit of ₹936.42 crore.
Earnings per share also turned around sharply, reflecting this strong momentum.