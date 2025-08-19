Credgenics acquires majority stake in field debt collector Arrise

Deal values Arrise at ₹100 crore

While the exact share isn't public, Credgenics has acquired a majority stake in Arrise.

CEO Rishab Goel says their main goal is to digitize how Arrise works and make its team even more efficient—part of Credgenics's bigger plan to offer end-to-end collections across 18,000 pin codes.

Arrise's leadership stays the same for five years, and they'll use fresh capital from the deal to grow further.

With profits tripling and revenue hitting ₹220 crore in FY25, Credgenics looks set to keep expanding with backing from investors like WestBridge and Accel.