Credgenics acquires majority stake in field debt collector Arrise
Credgenics, a SaaS platform focused on debt resolution, has picked up a majority stake in field debt collection firm Arrise.
The move is all about strengthening Credgenics's on-ground collection tech and helping Arrise reach more parts of India.
Over 150 financial companies that work with Credgenics are set to benefit from smoother, more efficient collections.
Deal values Arrise at ₹100 crore
While the exact share isn't public, Credgenics has acquired a majority stake in Arrise.
CEO Rishab Goel says their main goal is to digitize how Arrise works and make its team even more efficient—part of Credgenics's bigger plan to offer end-to-end collections across 18,000 pin codes.
Arrise's leadership stays the same for five years, and they'll use fresh capital from the deal to grow further.
With profits tripling and revenue hitting ₹220 crore in FY25, Credgenics looks set to keep expanding with backing from investors like WestBridge and Accel.