HUL shares dip slightly, but business remains strong

Even with the dip, HUL's numbers are solid: revenue for April-June 2025 grew 5% to ₹16,514 crore compared to last year, and net profit rose to ₹2,769 crore. For the full year ending March 2025, they pulled in ₹63,121 crore in revenue and made over ₹10,600 crore in profit—showing consistent growth.

Healthy financials and dividends

HUL keeps things financially healthy with zero debt.

Each share earned investors ₹45.32 this year, plus there's a final dividend of ₹24 per share coming up on June 23.

For young investors watching big brands: HUL is showing how stability can pay off even when stock prices wobble a bit in the short term.