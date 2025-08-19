HUL shares dip slightly, but business remains strong
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares slipped just 0.29% on Tuesday, trading at ₹2,560.70 at 9:30am.
This minor drop looks like quick profit-taking by traders, but overall, HUL's business remains strong and steady.
HUL's revenue and profit numbers
Even with the dip, HUL's numbers are solid: revenue for April-June 2025 grew 5% to ₹16,514 crore compared to last year, and net profit rose to ₹2,769 crore.
For the full year ending March 2025, they pulled in ₹63,121 crore in revenue and made over ₹10,600 crore in profit—showing consistent growth.
Healthy financials and dividends
HUL keeps things financially healthy with zero debt.
Each share earned investors ₹45.32 this year, plus there's a final dividend of ₹24 per share coming up on June 23.
For young investors watching big brands: HUL is showing how stability can pay off even when stock prices wobble a bit in the short term.