Ola Electric's stock jumps 7% as Aggarwal shares growth strategy

Ola Electric's stock shot up over 7% on Monday, reaching ₹43.98 after founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal outlined an aggressive growth strategy at the annual Sankalp event, energizing investor confidence.

Aggressive growth strategy Ola wants to boost its two-wheeler EV market share from 17.35% to 25-30%, even though registrations dropped from 41,802 last year to 17,848 in July 2025.

The company is betting big on Gen 3 scooters and a new electric bike, plus expanding distribution before the festive season—hoping these moves will help them stand out in a crowded market.

Gigafactory ramping up lithium-ion cell production Their gigafactory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri is ramping up lithium-ion cell production (from 5 GWh now, aiming for 100 GWh), so Ola can build more of its own batteries and rely less on imports.

New models using these cells are set for delivery starting September 22.