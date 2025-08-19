TCS's 6-month beta at 0.40: What this means Business Aug 19, 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kept things calm on Monday, closing at ₹3,022.3—even after an 8.89% drop in monthly returns.

With a low six-month beta of 0.40, TCS is showing it's still a stable pick in a sometimes unpredictable market.

The company's price-to-earnings ratio sits at 22.11, and earnings per share were ₹136.19 as of the latest update on August 19, 2025.