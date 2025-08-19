Next Article
TCS's 6-month beta at 0.40: What this means
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kept things calm on Monday, closing at ₹3,022.3—even after an 8.89% drop in monthly returns.
With a low six-month beta of 0.40, TCS is showing it's still a stable pick in a sometimes unpredictable market.
The company's price-to-earnings ratio sits at 22.11, and earnings per share were ₹136.19 as of the latest update on August 19, 2025.
Market cap of ₹10,89,478 crore
TCS's market cap reached a massive ₹10,89,478 crore on Monday.
Early trading saw over one lakh shares change hands, and the weekly average volume was nearly 30 lakh—so investor interest is clearly sticking around even with some ups and downs lately.