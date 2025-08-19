Nifty holds above 24,900; foreign investors continue to pump funds

Media, infrastructure, and energy sectors saw modest gains today, while auto and pharma dipped a bit. Both foreign investors (₹550 crore) and domestic investors (₹4,103 crore) kept pouring money into Indian stocks—a sign that confidence in the market is still strong.

Nifty's crucial support and resistance levels

Nifty is currently stuck between key support at 24,740 and resistance at 25,020.

If it breaks above 25,020 soon, analysts think it could climb toward 25,250.

But if it slips below support levels instead, we might see a short-term correction.

The crucial range for now: 24,800-25,000.