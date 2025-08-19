Next Article
ITC's stock slips on earnings report, profit falls sharply
ITC's stock slipped by 1.25% to ₹406.30 on Monday, right after the company shared its April-June 2025 results.
While revenue for the quarter jumped to ₹21,494.79 crore, net profit fell sharply to ₹5,274.65 crore and earnings per share dropped from last quarter's 15.77 to 4.19.
ITC's annual performance
For the year ending March 2025, ITC's revenue rose to ₹75,323 crore compared to last year, though net profit dipped slightly to ₹19,926 crore.
The company announced a final dividend of ₹7.85 per share in May and continues to look financially strong—zero debt and hefty reserves of over ₹68,000 crore mean it's still on solid ground despite short-term profit dips.