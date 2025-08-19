ITC's stock slips on earnings report, profit falls sharply

ITC's annual performance

For the year ending March 2025, ITC's revenue rose to ₹75,323 crore compared to last year, though net profit dipped slightly to ₹19,926 crore.

The company announced a final dividend of ₹7.85 per share in May and continues to look financially strong—zero debt and hefty reserves of over ₹68,000 crore mean it's still on solid ground despite short-term profit dips.