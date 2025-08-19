Patel Retail IPO opens today: Should you invest?

How to apply for the issue

You can apply in lots of 58 shares, and there's a ₹20 per share discount if you're an employee.

Allocation splits 45% for retail investors, 30% for institutional buyers, and 25% for non-institutional folks.

Patel Retail has been around since 2007, making its mark by bringing food, FMCG goods, and apparel to tier-III towns—so this IPO could be interesting if you're looking at India's growing smaller-city market.