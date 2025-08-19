Next Article
Gold prices remain steady ahead of Fed meeting
Gold prices barely budged on Tuesday, with spot gold up just 0.1% to $3,334.91 an ounce.
Investors are keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole meeting in Wyoming (August 21-23), where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to give clues about future interest rates.
Silver, platinum up slightly; palladium down nearly 1%
Markets are betting there's an 84% chance the Fed will cut rates by 0.25% in September—good news for gold, which usually shines when rates drop or things feel uncertain.
We'll also get more hints from the Fed's July meeting minutes this Wednesday.
Meanwhile, silver and platinum ticked up slightly, but palladium slipped nearly 1%.