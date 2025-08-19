Air Canada strike enters 4th day: What's the latest
Over 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants have been on strike since August 16, and things are at a standstill—even after the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) declared the walkout illegal on August 18.
With thousands of flights canceled and about half a million customers affected during peak season, attendants say they want fair pay and compensation for unpaid work like boarding.
Federal investigation into unpaid work
The union is refusing to return to work despite government orders, saying Air Canada's latest offer just isn't enough.
Now, there's a federal investigation into unpaid airline work, and the first direct talks between the airline and union are set for today in Toronto.
Until then, all Air Canada and Rouge flights remain suspended—leaving travel plans up in the air for many.