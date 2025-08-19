SoftBank's $2B Intel investment is all about US semiconductor leadership
SoftBank just invested $2 billion in Intel, grabbing shares at $23 each.
The move is all about ramping up semiconductor manufacturing and innovation in the US—Intel's stock jumped 5% after the news.
SoftBank and Intel's vision for the future
SoftBank's CEO Masayoshi Son called out Intel's 50-year run as an innovation leader and highlighted how crucial chips are for pretty much every industry now.
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who has worked with Son for years, sees this as a big step to strengthen their partnership and advance US technology and manufacturing leadership.
This deal also fits into SoftBank's bigger push into AI infrastructure and electric vehicles stateside.
Intel's path forward with SoftBank's support
Since taking over as CEO earlier this year, Tan has been steering Intel through major changes to reclaim its spot at the top.
The company is also looking at possible government support.
With SoftBank's backing, Intel gets a financial boost to help shape where the chip industry goes next.